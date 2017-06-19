2 arrested in one of Myrtle Beacha s hotel shootings from weekend
This Bluffton home was built by a freed slave in 1870: Here's what the Garvin House looks like after restoration Two Myrtle Beach men were arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting at the Crown Reef Resort that happened on Saturday. Ryan Lee Lafollette, 27, is facing charges of armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, authorities said.
