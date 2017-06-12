$2.5 million budget to predict future...

$2.5 million budget to predict future passenger numbers at MYR

Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Highly paid consultants are preparing to gaze into a crystal ball of facts and figures to forecast future passenger numbers at the Myrtle Beach International Airport, which will also indicate the potential growth of tourism across the Grand Strand. The goal of this new master plan is to predict development needs from passenger growth through the airport over the next 20 years.

