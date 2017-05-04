Work beginning on Carolina Forest Bou...

Work beginning on Carolina Forest Boulevard

Snoop Dogg returns to the Myrtle Beach area for the first time in nearly 10 years on the 'Wellness Retreat' tour Two turn lanes and a light will be installed at the intersection of Carolina Forest Boulevard and Revolutionary War Way. Work has begun on Carolina Forest Boulevard near Ten Oaks Middle School and should be completed before school starts August 23. There will be two turning lanes: a right turn lane on the east-bound side of the road and a left turn lane on the west-bound side according to an encroachment permit.

