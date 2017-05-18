Watch out for this problem on vacation

Watch out for this problem on vacation

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

After a mild winter and a clear spring that's brought visitors swarming to the Grand Strand, tourists should be aware of one of the possible hazards of a tourist town: bed bugs. The bugs, which can live in mattresses, clothing, linens and other fabrics, leave painful red bites on people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rebecca McClelland Thu Kelsey 28
Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15) Wed Amy Beach Bunny 37
scam artists in myrtle beach May 15 duh 2
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) May 14 Your_friendlyneig... 9
Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09) May 13 Niceone 37
Brenda brisbin (Oct '13) May 12 Justice 6
"World"s Worst Hamburger" May 11 George Jetson 1
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,114 • Total comments across all topics: 281,144,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC