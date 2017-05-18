True BBQ damaged by fire
True BBQ was damaged by a fire overnight. Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded. The restaurant is located at 341 Robert Grissom Parkway, at the corner of Pine Island Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know Jesse uzzel?
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|2
|Rebecca McClelland
|Thu
|Kelsey
|28
|Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15)
|Wed
|Amy Beach Bunny
|37
|scam artists in myrtle beach
|May 15
|duh
|2
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|May 14
|Your_friendlyneig...
|9
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|May 13
|Niceone
|37
|Brenda brisbin (Oct '13)
|May 12
|Justice
|6
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC