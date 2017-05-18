True BBQ damaged by fire

True BBQ damaged by fire

True BBQ was damaged by a fire overnight. Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded. The restaurant is located at 341 Robert Grissom Parkway, at the corner of Pine Island Road.

