Traffic Alert: Overturned car blocks Hwy. 501 at Robert M. Grissom Pkwy.

13 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

MYRTLE BEACH, SC Rescue crews responded to the scene of a car turned over onto its side at the intersection of Highway 501 and Robert M. Grissom Parkway Monday morning. As of 6:45 a.m., Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews were at the scene, worked to free a trapped occupant of the overturned vehicle.

