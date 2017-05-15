Traffic Alert: Overturned car blocks Hwy. 501 at Robert M. Grissom Pkwy.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC Rescue crews responded to the scene of a car turned over onto its side at the intersection of Highway 501 and Robert M. Grissom Parkway Monday morning. As of 6:45 a.m., Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews were at the scene, worked to free a trapped occupant of the overturned vehicle.
