Traffic Alert: Accident blocks Highway 9 near Colonial Charters
HORRY COUNTY, SC A traffic collision with injuries is blocking the northbound lanes of Highway 9 between North Myrtle Beach and Longs. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports that the accident happened at about 11 a.m. on SC-9 at Charter Drive, near the Colonial Charters Golf Club and neighborhood.
