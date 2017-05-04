Traffic Alert: Accident blocks Highwa...

Traffic Alert: Accident blocks Highway 9 near Colonial Charters

10 hrs ago

HORRY COUNTY, SC A traffic collision with injuries is blocking the northbound lanes of Highway 9 between North Myrtle Beach and Longs. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports that the accident happened at about 11 a.m. on SC-9 at Charter Drive, near the Colonial Charters Golf Club and neighborhood.

Myrtle Beach, SC

