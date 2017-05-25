Third Panera Bread location set to open this summer along Grand Strand
The Grand Strand is set to receive its third Panera Bread restaurant on July 18, located in North Myrtle Beach, according to Melissa Lemieux, Regional Marketing Director at Covelli Enterprises, a Panera Bread franchise owner. According to Lemieux, between 80 and 100 part-time and full-time positions are being filled at the restaurant, located at 1296 U.S. 17, including associates, managers, bakers and more.
