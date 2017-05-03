Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 4

National Prayer Day will be observed at several local sites. Details at 843-446-1154 or togetherinchrist.info/national-day-of-prayer/ 8 a.m. in Christ United Methodist Church lobby, 2901 Fantasy Way, off U.S. 501, just west of Myrtle Beach, across from Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament; noon in front of old Horry County Courthouse, on Third Avenue in Conway; 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 500 Fourth Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, at Kings Highway, just south of U.S. Postal Service branch; and 6-7:30 p.m. at North Myrtle Beach's "Horseshoe," at Main Street and Ocean Boulevard.

