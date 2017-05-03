Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 4
National Prayer Day will be observed at several local sites. Details at 843-446-1154 or togetherinchrist.info/national-day-of-prayer/ 8 a.m. in Christ United Methodist Church lobby, 2901 Fantasy Way, off U.S. 501, just west of Myrtle Beach, across from Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament; noon in front of old Horry County Courthouse, on Third Avenue in Conway; 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 500 Fourth Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, at Kings Highway, just south of U.S. Postal Service branch; and 6-7:30 p.m. at North Myrtle Beach's "Horseshoe," at Main Street and Ocean Boulevard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|two girls fall from hotel
|Tue
|joe
|6
|Where are all these Russians in Myrtle Beach co... (May '09)
|May 1
|mks
|85
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|May 1
|Aaronhung
|49
|trying to find someone?
|Apr 30
|babygirl
|2
|people from ohio (Sep '16)
|Apr 29
|Pee wee Herman
|14
|Joey White
|Apr 26
|Crazy girl
|1
|Goodwill Carolina forest
|Apr 24
|Grow up
|1
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC