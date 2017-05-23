Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 26

See the Swamp Fox Players' "AniMagic - Songs from the World of Animation," geared to all ages, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday - at the Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown. Buy tickets at 843-527-2924 or www.swampfoxplayers.com.

