Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 24

This photo shows "Blazing Coffee," an oil painting by Brenda Butka, part of the "Blooms" group exhibit through June 3 at Sunset River Marketplace, 10283 Beach Drive S.W. , Calabash, open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays. Details at 910-575-5999 or www.sunsetrivermarketplace.com.

