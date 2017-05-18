Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 22

Paul Cummings lifts the hood on an AMC Gremlin earlier this decade at his family's Wheels of Yesteryear, a classic cars museum open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily at 413 Hospitality Lane, near Carolina Forest, off U.S. 501, across from the main entrance to Tanger Outlets, by Myrtle Beach Speedway. Details at 843-903-4774 or wheelsofyesteryearmb.com.

