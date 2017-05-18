Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 20

Frankie Ballard, a native of Battle Creek, Mich. - and known for No. 1 country hits "Helluva Life," "Sunshine & Whiskey" and "Young & Crazy" - will play a free concert at 5 p.m. Sunday at at The Boathouse Waterway Bar & Grill, 201 Fantasy Harbour Blvd., along the Intracoastal Waterway, west of Myrtle Beach, off U.S. 501, next to the Clarion Hotel.

