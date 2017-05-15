Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 16
The Friends of the Georgetown Library will present the premiere of "The Content of their Character" video by Steve Williams, author of "Ebony Effects: 150 Unknown Facts about Blacks in Georgetown, S.C.," from which 15 stories make up a series of mini-documentaries. Meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Georgetown County Library's main branch, 405 Cleland St., Georgetown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15)
|12 hr
|NIGHTSHIFT
|36
|Rebecca McClelland
|13 hr
|Anonymous
|22
|scam artists in myrtle beach
|15 hr
|duh
|2
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Sun
|Your_friendlyneig...
|9
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|May 13
|Niceone
|37
|Brenda brisbin (Oct '13)
|May 12
|Justice
|6
|"World"s Worst Hamburger"
|May 11
|George Jetson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC