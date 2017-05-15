Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 16

The Friends of the Georgetown Library will present the premiere of "The Content of their Character" video by Steve Williams, author of "Ebony Effects: 150 Unknown Facts about Blacks in Georgetown, S.C.," from which 15 stories make up a series of mini-documentaries. Meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Georgetown County Library's main branch, 405 Cleland St., Georgetown.

