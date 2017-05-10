Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area...

Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 15

A variety of shows will fill this week at House of Blues, in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach . Ticketing fees might apply: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday - On The Deck with D.B. Bryant, 1-5:15 p.m.; and Big Engine, 6:15-10:30 p.m., each free.

