Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area...

Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 14

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

"Flashback Cinema" plays at 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays, with "The Sound of Music," from 1965, on May 14 and 17; "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" ; "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" ; "The Princess Bride" ; and "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" . Details 843-282-0550 or www.flashbackcinema.net .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rebecca McClelland 3 hr Jordy 7
Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09) 18 hr Niceone 37
Brenda brisbin (Oct '13) Fri Justice 6
"World"s Worst Hamburger" May 11 George Jetson 1
News Suit accuses lender of harassment (Feb '07) May 8 lloydjv 69
Myrtle Beach 75 Pictures for 75 Years Video (Jul '13) May 8 Violet 19
Polynesian Beach Resort? May 7 Axhole 3
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,315 • Total comments across all topics: 280,992,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC