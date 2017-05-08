Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 10

See a documentary at 1 p.m. Wednesdays: "Echoes of Blue & Gray: Civil War Veterans Volume 1" on May 10, "Carolina Stories: Steel Roads, Iron Men" May 17, "Carolina Stories: South Carolina A-Z" May 24, and "Carolina Stories: Over Here, the Homefront During World War I" May 31. Details at 843-915-5320 or www.horrycountymuseum.org . The Friends of the Surfside Beach Library has a book sale on the second Wednesday monthly, including CDs, DVDs, audiobooks and puzzles, with most items costing 25 cents-$2.

