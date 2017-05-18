Thee New Dollhouse accused of secretl...

Thee New Dollhouse accused of secretly taping dressing room for porn site

Thee New Dollhouse in Myrtle Beach is accused of secretly videotaping the dressing room and then broadcasting images of naked women to paying members of a pornographic website. The charges are listed in a lawsuit filed in the Horry County Court of Common Pleas on behalf of a former 18-year-old employee identified only as "Jane Doe."

