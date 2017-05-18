Spring rally vendor permits issued in Horry County lowest in nearly 20 years
Bikers continue to ride through the area for the Spring Harley Rally, but as for places for them to stop and shop, the number of vendors in Horry County this week is down. The biggest year for spring rally vendors was 2002, when there were more than 500 permits issued.
