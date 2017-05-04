South Carolina Hall of Fame announces 2017 inductees
MYRTLE BEACH, SC The South Carolina Hall of Fame board of trustees announced the 2017 inductees Thursday. The board selected Stanley Donen, American film director and choreographer, and the late David Bancroft Johnson, founding president of Winthrop University.
