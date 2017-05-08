South Carolina asks: Are frozen 'Booz...

South Carolina asks: Are frozen 'Booze Pops' food or alcohol

Read more: SFGate

Charleston officials are asking South Carolina regulators to reconsider a decision to treat frozen ice pops made with alcohol as food and not liquor. The Post and Courier of Charleston reports that a business called Booze Pops is selling frozen alcoholic pops from a van along with nonalcoholic treats for children.

