Sources: Myrtle Beach Police Chief "Scapegoated"
Multiple sources familiar with the abrupt resignation of Myrtle Beach, S.C. police chief Warren Gall tell us the veteran lawman was forced out - and is being "scapegoated" by city leaders. Specifically, they are pointing the finger of blame at Myrtle Beach mayor John Rhodes - who recently drew a credible challenger in this fall's municipal elections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15)
|7 hr
|WBB
|39
|Rebecca McClelland
|10 hr
|RMcClelland
|36
|Anyone know Jesse uzzel?
|17 hr
|Jesse Uzzel
|5
|scam artists in myrtle beach
|May 15
|duh
|2
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|May 14
|Your_friendlyneig...
|9
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|May 13
|Niceone
|37
|Brenda brisbin (Oct '13)
|May 12
|Justice
|6
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC