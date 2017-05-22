Registration continues for BLET's Myrtle Beach regional meeting
Registration continues for the BLET regional meeting at the Hilton Myrtle Beach Resort, August 14-18, 2017. The meeting will offer numerous training classes for members and will provide them with the opportunity to hear reports from the Brotherhood's top National Division officers.
