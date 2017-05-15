Police: Man reports stolen Jeep, is arrested for stealing cases of beer
MYRTLE BEACH, SC Myrtle Beach police responded to a report of a stolen Jeep on Sunday and ended up arresting the vehicle's owner for allegedly stealing two cases of beer a few hours earlier. According to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Michael Lee Hoops, 36, was charged with shoplifting under $2,000.
