Police investigate report of shots fired at motel
MYRTLE BEACH, SC Myrtle Beach Police are investigating a report of shots fired at the Aquarius IV Family Motel, according to Lieutenant Joey Crosby. WMBF News is working to get more information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|scam artists in myrtle beach
|3 hr
|timeshare scammers
|1
|Rebecca McClelland
|16 hr
|decent guy
|21
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|17 hr
|Your_friendlyneig...
|9
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|Sat
|Niceone
|37
|Brenda brisbin (Oct '13)
|May 12
|Justice
|6
|"World"s Worst Hamburger"
|May 11
|George Jetson
|1
|Suit accuses lender of harassment (Feb '07)
|May 8
|lloydjv
|69
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC