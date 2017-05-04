Police are searching for a masked man who kidnapped a clerk at gunpoint

A masked gunman entered the Scotchman convenience store on Dick Pond Road early Sunday morning, but police say he wasn't there to rob the store; he was there to kidnap its clerk. The 28-year-old woman, who was working the overnight shift at the store, told police she was forced from the business at gunpoint and into the trunk of her car by a bandana-clad suspect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.