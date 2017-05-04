Police are searching for a masked man...

Police are searching for a masked man who kidnapped a clerk at gunpoint

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

A masked gunman entered the Scotchman convenience store on Dick Pond Road early Sunday morning, but police say he wasn't there to rob the store; he was there to kidnap its clerk. The 28-year-old woman, who was working the overnight shift at the store, told police she was forced from the business at gunpoint and into the trunk of her car by a bandana-clad suspect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Myrtle Beach 75 Pictures for 75 Years Video (Jul '13) 6 min Violet 19
Polynesian Beach Resort? 9 hr Axhole 3
two girls fall from hotel May 4 Anyone know 8
people from ohio (Sep '16) May 4 wow 15
Where are all these Russians in Myrtle Beach co... (May '09) May 1 mks 85
gay teens (Jun '13) May 1 Aaronhung 49
trying to find someone? Apr 30 babygirl 2
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,661 • Total comments across all topics: 280,857,693

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC