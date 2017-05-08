Pilot rescued after plane crashes in water near Myrtle Beach State Park
HORRY COUNTY, SC Crews responded to a plane crash in the water near Myrtle Beach State Park Tuesday evening. According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, crews from Horry County, Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and Surfside Beach Fire are responding.
