Pennsylvania man on most wanted list arrested in Myrtle Beach

10 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

A 22-year-old man on Pennsylvania's 20 most wanted fugitives was arrested by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force Service in Myrtle Beach Thursday morning after being accused of a drive-by shooting in 2013 which injured a 17-year-old girl in West Mifflin, P.a., according to a police report from Horry County police. Daniel Greer, of West Mifflin, P.a., was charged in Pennsylvania in 2013 with criminal attempt-criminal homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, firearms offenses and simple assault, officials said.

