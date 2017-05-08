Parker: a Elvisa packs the house and reaches across generations Posted at

My wife was – and is – a huge Elvis Presley fan. For that reason, to celebrate her birthday, we found ourselves in the Legends Theater in Myrtle Beach, S.C., from April 28 through April 30. A host of Elvis Tribute Artists, known commonly as ETAs, took the stage to bathe us in Elvis music and moves for four hours each and every day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.