One arrest made in rash of shootings. Police hunt more suspects

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with attempted murder and other charges stemming from an attempted robbery and shooting that happened last month outside a Myrtle Beach gentleman's club, according to a police report. Jayqatteuse D. Babb was arrested Friday and is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy, according to Myrtle Beach Jail records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.