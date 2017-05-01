One arrest made in rash of shootings. Police hunt more suspects
A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with attempted murder and other charges stemming from an attempted robbery and shooting that happened last month outside a Myrtle Beach gentleman's club, according to a police report. Jayqatteuse D. Babb was arrested Friday and is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy, according to Myrtle Beach Jail records.
