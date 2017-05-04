Officials reports spike in parking re...

Officials reports spike in parking revenue across Myrtle Beach

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

MYRTLE BEACH, SC Myrtle Beach officials are reporting a spike in parking revenue numbers across the city, including the Golden Mile. Charging to park along the Golden Mile brought in more than $52,000 for Myrtle Beach from mid-July to the end of October last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
two girls fall from hotel 8 hr Anyone know 8
people from ohio (Sep '16) 18 hr wow 15
Where are all these Russians in Myrtle Beach co... (May '09) May 1 mks 85
gay teens (Jun '13) May 1 Aaronhung 49
trying to find someone? Apr 30 babygirl 2
Joey White Apr 26 Crazy girl 1
Goodwill Carolina forest Apr 24 Grow up 1
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Horry County was issued at May 05 at 5:25AM EDT

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,469 • Total comments across all topics: 280,783,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC