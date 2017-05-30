Newberry Academy Junior Civitan group receives top honors -
Rising senior Amy McJunkins was elected Governor and rising junior Kathryn Wilbanks was elected Deputy Governor for District Junior Civitan's 2017-18 school year. Newberry Academy's Junior Civitan members attending the South Carolina District Convention included, from the left, Amy McJunkins, Paige Waldrop, Hunter Taylor, Summer Harbert, Bryce Horn, Sara Gray, Tabb French, Ashlin O'Connell, Kathryn Wilbanks and Amber Suber.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sharks
|10 hr
|Beach goer
|1
|Rebecca McClelland
|12 hr
|RMcClelland
|53
|black bike week
|Wed
|Port1517
|2
|"They're Heeeeeeeeeer." Lock up
|Wed
|Port1517
|2
|Myrtle Beach
|Wed
|Port1517
|3
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|Wed
|Jdb
|61
|Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15)
|Tue
|Beach Visitor
|41
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC