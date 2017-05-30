Newberry Academy Junior Civitan group...

Newberry Academy Junior Civitan group receives top honors -

Friday May 26 Read more: Newberry Observer

Rising senior Amy McJunkins was elected Governor and rising junior Kathryn Wilbanks was elected Deputy Governor for District Junior Civitan's 2017-18 school year. Newberry Academy's Junior Civitan members attending the South Carolina District Convention included, from the left, Amy McJunkins, Paige Waldrop, Hunter Taylor, Summer Harbert, Bryce Horn, Sara Gray, Tabb French, Ashlin O'Connell, Kathryn Wilbanks and Amber Suber.

