NAACP to monitor Myrtle Beach for discriminatory practices during Black Bike Week

The NAACP will conduct Operation Bike Week Justice to monitor discriminatory practices in Myrtle Beach during Black Bike Week - the annual Memorial Day weekend gathering of African-American motorcycle enthusiasts. Throughout the weekend, the NAACP South Carolina State Conference, local branch leadership, and NAACP member volunteers will be observing police activity and treatment of black tourists, and the practices of local businesses, watching traffic patterns and fielding calls.

