NAACP to monitor Myrtle Beach for discriminatory practices during Black Bike Week
The NAACP will conduct Operation Bike Week Justice to monitor discriminatory practices in Myrtle Beach during Black Bike Week - the annual Memorial Day weekend gathering of African-American motorcycle enthusiasts. Throughout the weekend, the NAACP South Carolina State Conference, local branch leadership, and NAACP member volunteers will be observing police activity and treatment of black tourists, and the practices of local businesses, watching traffic patterns and fielding calls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|black bike week
|10 hr
|oh yeah
|1
|brown boy dog food (Mar '15)
|Wed
|Dr Phill
|25
|Myrtle Beach knives
|May 23
|Dave
|1
|Rebecca McClelland
|May 22
|Jclark
|37
|Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15)
|May 22
|WBB
|39
|Anyone know Jesse uzzel?
|May 21
|Jesse Uzzel
|5
|scam artists in myrtle beach
|May 15
|duh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC