Myrtle Waves sliding into summer | Best Bets

Riders embark on the Rockin' Ray, a new ride from 2016, at Myrtle Waves Water Park, on Mr. Joe White Avenue Extension in Myrtle Beach, at U.S. 17. The park opens the season on weekends starting Saturday, before going daily for summer as of June 3. Details at 843-913-9250 or www.myrtlewaves.com.

