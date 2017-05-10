Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 5.15
Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson Cruisin' the Coast Spring Rally officially begins Monday but bikers are out on Ocean Boulevard on Saturday, May 13, 2017. Events include parties from the Grand Strand through Murrells Inlet with hot pipes contests, beer belly and tattoo contests, burnout pits, stunt riders, bike washes, custom detailing and live bands.
