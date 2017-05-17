Myrtle Beach seeks a manager for its ...

Myrtle Beach seeks a manager for its long-awaited performing arts center

Myrtle Beach will ask for proposals from companies that could manage its new performing arts center, even though the city has not officially picked a project design. City council has already seen the top three design proposals for the project, which had to top out at $9.8 million.

