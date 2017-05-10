Myrtle Beach may hire more police. But will they raise taxes to do it?
Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pedersen presented a wide-ranging proposal Tuesday to help secure the area around Ocean Boulevard after a string of shootings in April. But Pedersen's suggestion, which would create a tax increase of 1.4 mills in the coming budget, could prove politically difficult for members of city council.
