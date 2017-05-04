Myrtle Beach man has personal mini-museum of Palace Theatre memorabilia
As the Palace Theatre comes down this week, a 20-year employee is looking back on the memories through a display of memorabilia from the theater's glory days he created in his own house. "It was just an exciting place to work and be a part of," said Mike Mabrey, who started working for the Palace Theatre before it opened in August 1995.
