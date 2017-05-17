Myrtle Beach man caused fiery, deadly crash on I-95, NCHP says

A 68-year-old Myrtle Beach man driving a tractor trailer on I-95 Tuesday morning caused a deadly crash involving a mulitple-vehicle pileup in which five people, including the man died, according to WDPE who cited the North Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash occurred about 12:30 p.m. at mile marker 8 on I-95, between Rowland and Lumberton, WPDE reports.

