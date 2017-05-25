Myrtle Beach getting $16 million for beach renourishment
"Over the past few years, beaches along the Grand Strand have taken a beating from Hurricane Matthew and other storms," said Rep. Tom Rice in a statement. "My office has worked closely with federal and local entities to secure funding for the northern and southern parts of our coast, and I'm proud to announce this $16 million for renourishment in Myrtle Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|black bike week
|9 hr
|oh yeah
|1
|brown boy dog food (Mar '15)
|Wed
|Dr Phill
|25
|Myrtle Beach knives
|May 23
|Dave
|1
|Rebecca McClelland
|May 22
|Jclark
|37
|Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15)
|May 22
|WBB
|39
|Anyone know Jesse uzzel?
|May 21
|Jesse Uzzel
|5
|scam artists in myrtle beach
|May 15
|duh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC