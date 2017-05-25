Myrtle Beach getting $16 million for ...

Myrtle Beach getting $16 million for beach renourishment

12 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

"Over the past few years, beaches along the Grand Strand have taken a beating from Hurricane Matthew and other storms," said Rep. Tom Rice in a statement. "My office has worked closely with federal and local entities to secure funding for the northern and southern parts of our coast, and I'm proud to announce this $16 million for renourishment in Myrtle Beach.

