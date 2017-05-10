Myrtle Beach fire and police officers partake in water training Thursday
Myrtle Beach fire and police officers train on jet skis near Springmaid Pier on Thursday, May 11, 2017. The training will last from 8 a.m. to noon Friday and Saturday.
