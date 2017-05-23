Myrtle Beach City Council considers tax increase to help fund public safety improvements
The original fiscal year 2018 budget proposed in March didn't include a tax increase, but the budget as proposed right now does suggest raising millage in order to fund additions to the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pedersen has proposed adding five more police officers to the department every year for the next three years.
