Music legend Loretta Lynn hospitalized

American country music legend Loretta Lynn, who is scheduled to perform at Packard Music Hall in Warren next month has been hospitalized, according to the performer's website. LorettaLynn.com reports that the 85-year-old canceled Saturday's concert in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina after she was admitted into a Nashville hospital Friday night after suffering a stroke in her home in Hurricane Mills,Tennessee.

