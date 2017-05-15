Medical marijuana advocates encouraged by new SC hemp law
Advocates of legalizing medical marijuana feel lawmakers are one step closer to that goal, after a bill allowing farmers to grow hemp in South Carolina is passed into law. Those who backed the hemp bill are quick to let you know, hemp and medical marijuana are two different forms of the cannabis plant.
