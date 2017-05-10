MBFR: Beach service calls higher than...

MBFR: Beach service calls higher than ever, highlighting need for equipment to match

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

It's shaping up to be a busy season for first responders. The Grand Strand saw an alarming amount of drownings last summer, but service calls to the beach this year are already higher than last.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brenda brisbin (Oct '13) 10 hr Justice 6
Rebecca McClelland 18 hr terry 3
"World"s Worst Hamburger" Thu George Jetson 1
News Suit accuses lender of harassment (Feb '07) May 8 lloydjv 69
Myrtle Beach 75 Pictures for 75 Years Video (Jul '13) May 8 Violet 19
Polynesian Beach Resort? May 7 Axhole 3
two girls fall from hotel May 4 Anyone know 8
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,262 • Total comments across all topics: 280,962,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC