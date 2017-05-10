MBFR: Beach service calls higher than ever, highlighting need for equipment to match
It's shaping up to be a busy season for first responders. The Grand Strand saw an alarming amount of drownings last summer, but service calls to the beach this year are already higher than last.
Read more at WMBF.
