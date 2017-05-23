Long Bay Symphony Guild to present 'Fiddler on the Green' Golf Classic
MYRTLE BEACH, SC The Long Bay Symphony Guild will present its "Fiddler on the Green" Golf Classic on June 10. The 15th annual golf tournament will be held at Myrtle Beach National, located at 4900 National Drive. Registration opens at 8 a.m., with play beginning on the west course at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start.
