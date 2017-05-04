Locals sound off on House passage of bill to repeal, replace Obamacare
Many people in Myrtle Beach are expressing concern over the House passage of a bill that would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare. Members of Grand Strand Action Together gathered at Rep. Tom Rice's Horry County office on Friday to express their concern.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Polynesian Beach Resort?
|11 hr
|dfs
|2
|two girls fall from hotel
|Thu
|Anyone know
|8
|people from ohio (Sep '16)
|May 4
|wow
|15
|Where are all these Russians in Myrtle Beach co... (May '09)
|May 1
|mks
|85
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|May 1
|Aaronhung
|49
|trying to find someone?
|Apr 30
|babygirl
|2
|Joey White
|Apr 26
|Crazy girl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC