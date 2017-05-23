J1 students describe summertime nightmare in Myrtle Beach
From 1,100 miles away, across a stretch of the Atlantic Ocean, 10 college students from the Dominican Republic made their way to Myrtle Beach last summer to take part in the U.S. State Department's J1 Visa Summer Work Program. It was going to be a trip to remember, consisting of sun, fun, cultural experiences and working at places like ice cream shops and cafs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|brown boy dog food (Mar '15)
|10 hr
|Dr Phill
|25
|Myrtle Beach knives
|Tue
|Dave
|1
|Rebecca McClelland
|May 22
|Jclark
|37
|Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15)
|May 22
|WBB
|39
|Anyone know Jesse uzzel?
|May 21
|Jesse Uzzel
|5
|scam artists in myrtle beach
|May 15
|duh
|2
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|May 14
|Your_friendlyneig...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC