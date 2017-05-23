J1 students describe summertime night...

J1 students describe summertime nightmare in Myrtle Beach

From 1,100 miles away, across a stretch of the Atlantic Ocean, 10 college students from the Dominican Republic made their way to Myrtle Beach last summer to take part in the U.S. State Department's J1 Visa Summer Work Program. It was going to be a trip to remember, consisting of sun, fun, cultural experiences and working at places like ice cream shops and cafs.

