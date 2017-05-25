Investigates: Horry County sees big p...

Investigates: Horry County sees big population boost, Conway growing faster than Myrtle Beach

5 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

MYRTLE BEACH, SC Horry County's population is growing faster than nearly every county in the state of South Carolina, adding 12,471 people from 2015 to 2016 according to data released Thursday. That's 4,347 more people added than second-place Berkeley County.

