In the Hindu Temple, devotees meet their gods
Young girls are among the first people seen by the newly consecrated deities at the Hindu Temple because they are not yet corrupted by the human experience. A group of young girls, donors, elders and others of status form a line so that they might be the first seen by the deities upon the unveiling.
